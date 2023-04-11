Julie renews five-year franchise agreement for Ovenu Lichfield

Julie Anson-Boynton of Ovenu Lichfield

Julie, who says being her own boss has allowed her to take control of both her life and career, had no hesitation in renewing the agreement with Ovenu, the UK’s largest established oven cleaning network.

Since establishing Ovenu Lichfield in 2018 she has built up a strong client base and enjoys high levels of repeat business, much of it through personal recommendation.

Her hard work was recognised in 2021 with a gold award from online customer ratings platform Trustist following a clean sweep of more than 230 maximum five star client reviews.

She puts her success down to having a manageable territory, covering four postcodes, which allows her to spend less time on the road and more on generating income.

Out of a network of more than 100 franchised Ovenu businesses in the UK, just six are run by women – a figure that surprises Julie.

She said: “I’m not sure why more women aren’t attracted to oven valeting, given there are other domestic-based franchises which are popular. There is no reason why this should be a male-dominated trade as I received extensive training in everything from the cleaning process to how to operate a successful business.

“I think many people are hesitant to take the plunge and set up their own business with everything that entails, but being part of a franchise means I have added confidence that comes with being part of a tried and trusted brand and the ongoing support available.

“I’m pleased to sign a further five-year agreement, and along with enjoying an improved work life balance, I intend to continue delivering exceptional service to my clients.”

Rik Hellewell, the founder and managing director of Ovenu, added: “Julie is an outstanding franchisee and is a great example of someone who is reaping the rewards of her hard work.”

The Ovenu process involves dismantling key components such as the door, interior panels, fan, and shelves and placing them in design-registered tank equipment, which uses safe, non-caustic and biodegradable products to clean the oven parts. The whole process leaves the oven in a near showroom condition.