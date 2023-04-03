The West Brom welcomes new COO

Martin Boyle

Martin Boyle is joining the board and executive committee, reporting to the chief executive, Jonathan Westhoff.

The former chief transformation officer at Metro Bank brings a wealth of transformation and operations experience following senior leadership positions at Nationwide Building Society, Portman Building Society, Visa Europe and Accenture.

Mr Westhoff said: “I’m delighted to welcome Martin Boyle to the board and executive team. He joins us at exciting time and brings extensive transformation and operations experience, which will further strengthen our leadership team and support the delivery of our purpose-led strategy.”