Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

The West Brom welcomes new COO

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

A new chief operating officer has joined the West Bromwich Building Society.

Martin Boyle
Martin Boyle

Martin Boyle is joining the board and executive committee, reporting to the chief executive, Jonathan Westhoff.

The former chief transformation officer at Metro Bank brings a wealth of transformation and operations experience following senior leadership positions at Nationwide Building Society, Portman Building Society, Visa Europe and Accenture.

Mr Westhoff said: “I’m delighted to welcome Martin Boyle to the board and executive team. He joins us at exciting time and brings extensive transformation and operations experience, which will further strengthen our leadership team and support the delivery of our purpose-led strategy.”

Mr Boyle added: “It’s great to be join the West Brom at this time of exciting digital transformation. I’m looking forward to working with the team to drive forward the purpose-led agenda, developing and delivering products and services that continue to meet our members’ needs.”

Business Picks
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News