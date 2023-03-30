Law firm revenue growth doubled in 2022

Ross Prince

This was reflected by a vast majority (90 per cent) of law firms reporting revenue growth across the year, with average revenue growth of 12 per cent per firm. This was double the revenue growth figure reported in 2021, according to new data from audit, tax, advisory and risk firm Crowe for its law firm benchmarking survey.

This strong showing was somewhat expected, though 56 per cent said their financial performance exceeded their expectations. Most firms saw their profit pools increase too (77 per cent of City firms and 61 per cent of regional firms). But despite increased revenues, some firms struggled to match last year’s rise in profitability thanks to rising costs.

This was largely attributed to the return of post-pandemic travel and business development events, as well as a rise in recruitment-related costs. Both headcount and cost per staff member rose, by 4.2 and 4.9 per cent respectively.

Profit per equity partner increased for most, by 15 per cent for those in the City and by a smaller margin of five per cent for those in the Regions. The mean PEP for City firms was £738,728 (up from £640,759 in 2021) and £313,845 for regional firms (up from £299,986).

Respondents were bearish on the UK economy, with none reporting a positive outlook. Although the outlook for the broader economy was bleak, there was greater optimism for the legal sector, specifically, where most expected at least a neutral or consistent outlook.

People issues continue to top the list of high priority risks for most firms, with the availability of people and skills, and the retention of key people scoring highest, alongside health and wellbeing, and training and development.

In terms of plans for the next 12 to 18 months, reducing credit risk comes out on top, but the most notable change comes in relation to firms working to improve their sustainability impact. Around half of firms listed this as a focus last year, which has increased to 69 per cent this year.

Ross Prince, partner and head of the professional practices team at Crowe in the Midlands, who is based at Oldbury, said: “As various headwinds continue to impact the economy at large, the legal sector has again performed well, as evidenced by strong financial figures across most measures. Cautious optimism looks set to continue in 2023.