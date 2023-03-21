Nant embarks on recruitment drive on back of care sector client growth

Richard Deakin and Will Elsmore

Having taken on two new clients with large portfolios of care properties since the start of the year, the Wolverhampton-based company is preparing to increase its number of contracts with home groups through further expansion.

Ahead of UK Care Week, which starts off on March 22, Nant is investing in team members to sustain its high level of service to existing customers while also increasing capacity for new ones. The company already employs 25 engineers who service care home sites across Great Britain.

Since January, Nant has taken on two new care home group clients, with a combined portfolio of 120 properties across the UK. Among their responsibilities, Nant are responsible for servicing and maintaining cold water storage cisterns and hot water vessels.

As well as ensuring the cleaning and disinfection of appliances, maintenance of all thermostatic mixer valves, shower descaling and legionella sampling, a Nant engineer will visit each site regularly to provide routine cleaning and servicing.

Nant director Jamie Green commented: “Our latest recruitment drive comes on the back of our new partnerships following a successful few years for Nant, which have seen us really step up our offering to care home customers.

“Our rollout of L8 remote water monitoring systems has revolutionised site management for many of our care home clients, providing them with real-time water management information that has made it easier than ever to identify water concerns, reduce risks and save money.

“With nearly three decades of experience working with care home groups, the Nant team has some outstanding expertise in the sector and is keen to do more. We are passionate about working to keep vulnerable people safe.”

Among those to work with Nant is Quantum Care, a not-for-profit group with 22 care homes across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Essex, which provides high quality residential care services to older people and those living with dementia. Quantum senior helpdesk coordinator Serena Marklew says: “Nant are always on hand to help. We may be a smaller customer, but we don’t feel like that. Nant treat us like we are their only customer and as a result, the service is excellent and we feel valued.” UK Care Week is held each year to unite the care community, address the challenges in social care, celebrate the talent of care professionals and hold a collective voice for change

Nant work with a large portfolio of care home groups, including three of the five largest in the UK, ensuring the safety of around 45,000 residents at more than 1500 sites. The business has been a supporter of dementia-related causes for many years and last year sponsored Wolverhampton Grand Theatre’s Memory Café tour that visited 40 care homes.