Central Co-op partners with leading design consultancy to deliver new Lichfield support centre

A CGI which gives a visual representation of Central Co-op’s new c.32,000 sq ft support centre in Lichfield

Office Principles North will create a modern and inclusive workplace destination over three floors of Alexandra House, Queen Street in the city centre.

Its design has been shaped by a workplace consultancy project, delivered by Office Principles North, which asked Co-op colleagues what is important to them for their new workplace.

The open plan office will be characterised by a blend of functional and creative spaces that promote hybrid and collaborative ways of working.

They include adaptable work settings such as event spaces, themed meeting rooms and areas for focused activities, as well as a terrace for outdoor meetings and events. The third floor of the building will house a breakfast bar and dining area and will be transformed into a fun, social environment for people to enjoy.

Sustainability is a key theme of the refurbishment in line with Central Co-op’s purpose of “creating a sustainable Society for all”, and will target an EPC ‘A’ rating. As much as 80% of the furniture in the new support centre will be transferred from Central Co-op’s existing premises in nearby Central House, Lichfield.

As part of its refurbishment of Alexandra House, Office Principles North will carry out CAT A works to a 12,460 sq ft space that will be sublet by Central Co-op.

The full project is expected to be completed later this year.

Tina Batham, joint managing director of Office Principles North, said: “This project is all about creating a community in the workplace. We’ve worked in close collaboration with Central Co-op to define what its colleagues want and need from an office, which takes account of people’s shifting priorities post-pandemic.

“Alexandra House offers Central Co-op a more suitable space for bringing people together. It will strike a balance between an activity-based workspace and a comfortable and adaptable environment, ensuring that people are able to perform whatever task they need to in a setting of their choosing. It will deliver a workplace that people will be excited to visit.”