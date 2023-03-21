Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

100 jobs created with new Brum base

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished: Last Updated:

Global automotive company Holman is opening a new Midlands office that will create up to 100 new jobs.

Holman's new UK base
Holman's new UK base

United States company Holman provides a range of services to the automotive industry including finance, car and van management, electric vehicle consultancy, vehicle maintenance and accident management services.

The new division will be based at the Birmingham Business Park, just off the M6.

Holman is continuing to grow and is also expanding at its UK headquarters in Chippenham, Wiltshire, which will see Holman double the number of staff it has.

Among the new jobs being created in Birmingham are roles for maintenance technicians and customer service operatives.

Nick Caller, managing director of Holman in the UK, said: “Holman is continuing its extraordinary growth in the UK so we need exceptional people to join us as we continue on our journey.

“As a family-owned company, we thrive on an atmosphere of caring, fairness and transparency. Our people are our greatest asset and the key to our current and future success.”

Among the benefits of working for Holman are a bonus scheme, 26 days’ annual holiday, hybrid working, free healthcare plan plus a £1,000 signing-on bonus.

The company also offers clear paths for employees to learn and grow, as well as backing fund-raising and volunteering efforts among staff.

For more details on the job roles visit holman.com/uk/careers/

Business Picks
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News