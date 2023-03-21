100 jobs created with new Brum base

Holman's new UK base

United States company Holman provides a range of services to the automotive industry including finance, car and van management, electric vehicle consultancy, vehicle maintenance and accident management services.

The new division will be based at the Birmingham Business Park, just off the M6.

Holman is continuing to grow and is also expanding at its UK headquarters in Chippenham, Wiltshire, which will see Holman double the number of staff it has.

Among the new jobs being created in Birmingham are roles for maintenance technicians and customer service operatives.

Nick Caller, managing director of Holman in the UK, said: “Holman is continuing its extraordinary growth in the UK so we need exceptional people to join us as we continue on our journey.

“As a family-owned company, we thrive on an atmosphere of caring, fairness and transparency. Our people are our greatest asset and the key to our current and future success.”

Among the benefits of working for Holman are a bonus scheme, 26 days’ annual holiday, hybrid working, free healthcare plan plus a £1,000 signing-on bonus.

The company also offers clear paths for employees to learn and grow, as well as backing fund-raising and volunteering efforts among staff.