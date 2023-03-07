Utopia completes £500k investment

The four new machines provide additional capacity for the business and, in certain cases, replace older models with new technology. Specifically, the new Morbidelli UX200 drilling machine reduces machining time by 50 per cent and in some cases 80 per cent, while a Homag BHX and a new Homag Drillteq ABD offer further improved quality, flexibility and capacity. The fourth new machine is a Sandtech Sanding Denibbing machine which allows the preparation of all panel sizes including smaller pieces ready for finishing.

Commenting on the new machinery, Jonathan Phelps, plant and process engineering manager at Utopia says, “Investing in the very latest technology not only ensures we are manufacturing to the highest standards but also gives us a competitive edge. In addition, we want to ensure we are manufacturing in the most environmentally friendly way, along with providing the best possible working conditions for our workforce. We are delighted with the new investments and the support we have had from our supply partners.”