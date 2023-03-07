Decorative surface distributor designs a great deal for employees

Employees celebrate the creation of the Blackheath Employee Owned Trust

Blackheath Products at Fairfield Park holds over £7.5 million of worktops, decorative laminates and solid surfaces, which it distributes to kitchen centres, shop fitters and furniture manufacturers across the UK and Ireland.

Previously a private limited company, it will become an EOT during March.

Mark Murphy, managing director of Blackheath Products, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for all of us at Blackheath Products. The Foster family has owned the business for over 90 years and their decision to transition the company to an employee owned trust is driven by a passion to keep jobs in the West Midlands and continue to grow as an independent business.

Our focus is now on our shared, exciting future, with everyone working creatively together to develop new products and services to support our customers and suppliers.”

Ian Foster, whose family owned Blackheath Products, said: “For over four generations, my family has worked with so many amazing colleagues. It is a privilege to be able to repay their contribution by offering all current employees the opportunity to make it their own business, within an Employee Owned Trust.”