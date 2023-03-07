Bache bolsters Johnson Fellows’ agency team

Richard Bache has joined Johnson Fellows in Birmingham

Richard has joined the property consultancy as a partner, having worked in Birmingham and the Black Country over the past two decades for companies including Bulleys, Cushman & Wakefield and, most recently, Pennycuick Collins where he was associate director.

He brings to the agency team a wealth of experience in all aspects of commercial property including sales, lettings, acquisitions, valuations, rent reviews and lease renewal.

As a partner in the commercial agency department, working alongside Chris Gaskell and Mark Fitzpatrick, he will deal with all aspects of marketing for lettings and sales, as well as search and acquisition work.

Richard gained a degree in estate management at Birmingham City University. His career in property began in 1999 at James and Lister Lea. Now, with over 20 years’ experience, he has acted for landlord investors, developers and occupiers including A&J Mucklow, Langtree Developments, Standard Life Trustee Company and Securitas, as well as various charities and private individuals.

Richard said: “I am thrilled to have joined Johnson Fellows to work with well-respected professionals across all property sectors. The firm has such a well-established reputation built on hard work and professionalism. It’s a great opportunity for me and I’m looking forward to dealing with a whole range of properties for existing and new clients.”