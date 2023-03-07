Aptumo joins forces with KloudGin to help water providers deliver outstanding customer service

Monica Mackintosh

The collaboration will bring together the two cloud-based technologies, along with decades of customer service expertise, to help water providers in the UK, the USA and Australia to deliver exceptional customer service.

Working in tandem, Aptumo and KloudGin will give water utilities a 360 degrees, real time view of customer interactions and service incidents, enhancing customer service across both front office and field services.

Both Aptumo and KloudGin are completely configurable, making them easy to access and giving water providers complete control over how they develop processes and functions. Work has already begun on aligning processes between the two products to enhance compatibility and simplify system integration.

Andy Mack, product director at Aptumo said: “We’re very excited to be working with KloudGin. Individually, both products have helped to revolutionise business efficiencies and customer experience, so joining forces will help the global water industry to really raise its service game.”

Vikram Takru, co-founder and chief executive at KloudGin said: “We’re looking at a complete, cloud-based, end-to-end service delivery solution. It will be possible to control, schedule, and manage tasks from asset management and field service to customer engagement and billing, seamlessly.”

As customer expectations become more sophisticated, customer service provisions across all sectors are evolving. The partnership will help water providers to deliver the level of service expected by customers and enhance their digital offering to meet demands for digital transformation in the industry.