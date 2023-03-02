JCB apprentice engineers a bright future

Nihal Dhillon with the apprentice of the year trophy

Engineering degree apprentice Nihal Dhillon, aged 21, was crowned engineering employer apprentice of the year at the Group Training Association England awards ceremony held at The Manufacturing Technology Centre, Coventry.

Nihal, who works at JCB’s World HQ at Rocester, joined the prestigious JCB training scheme in 2019 and is now in the final year of his apprenticeship, working on high-profile development projects such as the new JCB hydrogen-powered machinery.

Nihal, of Tettenhall, said: “I am honoured to have been given the engineering apprentice of the year award and I have to thank everyone at JCB who has made this possible for me. In just a few short years JCB has given me some brilliant opportunities. “After graduating I am keen to spend time in other JCB factories around the world to get more international experience then, longer term, I would like to become a chartered engineer, and progress through the business as high as possible.”