Wrekin appoints new sales director

Ricky Hasprey

Ricky Hasprey will be responsible for the strategic management of UK sales to help sustain and grow new and existing opportunities for the Lichfield-based manufacturer. With more than 15 years of experience in sales within the engineering sector, Ricky is well placed to lead the division and put his unique stamp on how the business engages with its partners.

Ricky said: “I am presented with a very exciting opportunity at Wrekin and join at a time of impressive growth and diversification of its product portfolio. The iron, steel and geosynthetics offerings are all excelling and the business is investing heavily to help sustain and continue its growth journey, which I am looking forward to being part of.

“I will be working closely with merchant partners, who I already have long established relationships with, and customers to ensure a smooth sales experience and to offer added value at every stage.”

Wrekin’s long history of work in the highways, housing and utilities sectors is complemented by ongoing commercial projects, which Ricky will be growing as a priority.

Ricky continued: “Our work is national and we want to remind our industry contacts all over the UK of our full sector offering. One of my aims is to build on brand awareness of the full scope of our solutions and use Wrekin’s extensive experience and varied case studies to demonstrate this to customers. We have the proven data to showcase what we can do, which is a great position to be in.”

Simon Turner, commercial director at Wrekin, said: “We’re pleased to have Ricky join us and bring his proven track record with him. From the market leading sales teams he has created, to the established relationships he has formed with key players in the industry, it’s clear that Ricky has a passion for not only his profession but for the engineering industry. We all look forward to seeing what Ricky achieves with us and how he can nurture the sales team at Wrekin.”

Wrekin Products is a leading UK designer, manufacturer and supplier of specialist products such as ductile iron manhole covers and gully grates for the civil engineering industry.