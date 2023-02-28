Notification Settings

LCP appoints new directors

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

LCP, the national commercial property and investment company, has announced the promotion of two new directors at its Kingswinford headquarters as it continues its ambitious acquisitions plan.

Nick Bryson, left, and David Charlton
Nick Bryson, left, and David Charlton

It has bolstered its senior team at its headquarters with the promotion of David Charlton and Nick Bryson to directors – less than a year after they were both appointed associate directors.

James Buchanan, managing director, said: “As we continue to focus on growing the business and investing in commercial property across the country, it’s a huge pleasure to announce David and Nick’s promotions to directors. They each have significant experience and expertise that will undoubtedly complement those of the senior management team. I wish them all the best in their new roles.”

Both are based at LCP House, on the Multipark Pensnett, Kingswinford, which the LCP Group – part of M Core, the acquisitive commercial property collective and one of the largest, privately held commercial property portfolios in the UK – owns and manages.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

