Ethical recruitment agency launched

Andy Street (Mayor of the West Midlands), Jayden Lee McMahon (New Leaf Initiative client) and Marie-Claire O’Brien (New Leaf Initiative founder)

New Leaf Initiative, based in Allcock Street in Digbeth, Birmingham, is now planning to place 100 clients into work in the first year by supporting companies wishing to increase their social value to find and appoint motivated, local, work-ready people emerging from diverse and often disadvantaged backgrounds.

Backed by funding from the Sumerian Foundation, this latest move will provide a commercial boost for the community interest company, as well as creating a clear pathway into employment for the individuals it has been supporting since 2014.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, marked the launch of the new service during a tour organised by Big Society Capital and saw first-hand how people with convictions are being supported to move away from crime and into work.

The visit comes just a few weeks before the Government announces how it will allocate the English portion of nearly £1 billion of dormant assets that can be used to help levelling-up.

Mr Street acknowledged that the initial allocation has paid dividends and advocated for further support: “The decision that was taken to put dormant assets into different funding streams has proven to be incredibly wise. My message to Government, as I know they're considering another injection of dormant assets into social enterprise funding, would be ‘please do it’.”

Marie-Claire O’Brien, New Leaf Initiative’s founder and managing director, said: “Our crucial work has received social investment twice now, and we are so grateful; not just for the money, but also for the guidance and support shown by investment organisations like Sumerian Foundation.

“Their friendly ear and words of encouragement, signposting and advice – when times have been tough – have been invaluable, and supported our growth, and that of our clients, as a result.

“The ethical recruitment agency is an important extension to our hugely successful service and will provide a missing link for companies wanting to ‘do good’ by investing in individuals from disadvantaged background.

“Bosses now have a clear route to tap into a new talent pool that could help solve the growing labour shortage in the Midlands. Better still, we’ll support them all the way so that they can sustain that employment.”

She continued: “It is important to remember that the third sector and social enterprises like ours, does the Government’s work for it, by making it our mission to support the most marginalised, disenfranchised, and disadvantaged members of our society.

“In order to do this, we need access to unrestricted funds with which we can pivot to the needs of our communities whilst responding to the demands of day-to-day business.”

New Leaf works to help individuals with convictions, and anyone struggling with multiple and complex barriers in the region, away from crime and into work, by helping people to stabilise, upskill and gain employment.

The organisation achieves this by using peer support workers to engage, inspire and progress the people accessing the service and, since 2014, it has been able to work with 1,286 people.

Of its users, 82 per cent accessed stabilisation support and 58 per cent of trainees secured paid employment after training with the organisation.

In addition to the launch of the ethical recruitment agency, New Leaf has also refurbished its training academy with upgraded equipment, the employment of an experienced tutor and the creation of a graffiti wall that represents the journey of clients from institutions to employment.

Isabelle Irani of Sumerian Foundation, added her support: “We are very pleased to have been able to provide New Leaf with both patient and flexible finance that, together with skills support, will enable this pioneering social enterprise to increase the way it helps vulnerable people.”

Social investment sees funding used to generate carefully measured social impact alongside financial returns and New Leaf first received £25,000 of investment from Social Investment Business Foundation in 2019.

Rob Benfield, director of investments for Social Investment Business, said: We are glad we were able to support them with a package of loan and grant funding in 2019 and are equally pleased that they have grown the organisation and have secured further social investment from Sumerian Foundation.”

The £25,000 then allowed it to take on a new member of staff and pivot services during Covid-19, supporting more people experiencing crisis when many third sector organisations were closing their doors.

Melanie Mills, Big Society Capital’s senior director, social sector engagement, concluded: “The Mayor of the West Midlands had recently raised concerns about the allocation of levelling up funding and, while bids in the West Midlands were largely unsuccessful, the opportunity for organisations like New Leaf to receive more tailored investment directly provides an alternative model to centralised decision-making.

“The work Marie-Claire and the team have done in Digbeth is a fantastic example of how organisations can thrive and make a difference to their communities with the support of social investment.