Tipton customers generate £14k for charity

The society has donated £9,000 to Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and £5,000 to its charitable foundation based on the balances saved in its ‘Midlands Air Ambulance’ savings accounts and ‘Community Saver’ accounts during 2022.

The accounts are designed to help people save, while supporting the community at the same time. The donations come at no cost to savers.

The society and its staff have supported Midlands Air Ambulance Charity since 2018, with combined donations totalling over £29,000 to date. The charity doesn’t receive any Government support, relying solely on donations from businesses and members of the public for its life saving activities.

The foundation aims to donate £10,000 each year to health and educational charities based around the West Midlands. Twice a year, a panel made up of members of the community and society employees come together to allocate funds. Since its launch in 1999, the foundation has made donations totalling over £245,000.