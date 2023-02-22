Notification Settings

Entrepreneur named speaker for International Women’s Day

By John CorserPublished:

Black Country Women in Leadership has announced their final speaker for its International Women's Day event on March 8.

Charlotte Pearce

Halesowen-born Charlotte Pearce will join the line-up of speakers at the afternoon event, hosted at the offices of law firm Higgs in Brierley Hill.

Recently named as GB entrepreneur of the year, she has also been in the Forbes 30 under 30, Maserati 100 and Young Entrepreneurs List.

Charlotte, aged 24, is the founder and chif executive of tech company Inkpact which works with global brands such as Sweaty Betty, John Lewis, Mr and Mrs Smith, Moet Hennessy, Tiffany and Deliveroo helping to drive sales, retention and lifetime value by sending triggered handwritten notes.

She caught the entrepreneurial bug while at school in Hagley, selling makeup and bags online before founding her first full-scale business Inkpact when she graduated from the University of Southampton, Charlotte’s other business, a consultancy for large corporates, uses innovation to solve problems and inspire teams.

Charlotte will join multi-award-winning creative entrepreneur, publicity coach, personal brand strategist and TV commentator, Dr Tru Powell, alongside leading lawyers Matt Dudley and Rhian Gray from Higgs at the event which will focus on Reputation Matters.

The event will take place between 2pm and 5pm in The Atrium at the offices of Higgs. Advance booking is essential.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

