Firm launches energy saving/net zero division

The board of Legionella and Fire Safe Services

Through an aligned partnership with water tank manufacturers, Mixergy, it is already working with Birmingham City Council installing, energy saving, carbon emissions reducing Mixergy tanks.

Local authorities across the UK are facing the critical challenge in tackling the fuel poverty crisis while reducing their carbon emissions. Funded retrofit programmes are offering a unique opportunity for councils to upgrade their housing stock to help their tenants to live better now while getting ready for the energy transition ahead.

Following its declaration of a climate emergency in 2019, Birmingham City Council set an ambitious target to reach net zero by 2030, 20 years ahead of the UK Government’s 2050 target. To support this programme, they recently announced plans to retrofit a large number of properties in the Birmingham region to test thermal efficiency approaches, reduce carbon emissions, and provide energy savings for their tenants.

Legionella and Fire Safe Services is working in conjunction with Equans UK and Ireland and Fortem Solutions. P

Employment numbers for the already 60 strong team is likely to increase by another 35, from specialist trades through to administrating team members, for this division alone in 2023.

Steve Morris, managing director of Legionella and Fire Safe Services, said: “We are very proud to have recently launched the Legionella and Fire Safe energy saving/net zero division.

"A major part of this division is our Mixergy cylinder range. Since coming to market, Mixergy are rapidly making huge inroads into the hot water cylinder market with technology on the forefront. We have installed these to over 260 council properties in 2022 with a further 600 planned for 2023. Birmingham City Council, the largest local authority within the UK have committed to strategic vision of the future to install these at appropriate properties over the coming years. Legionella and Fire Safe are proud to be an integral part of this journey.

"From our early installations the energy saving numbers are simply quite incredible. On average each small flat is saving around £550 per year through smart technology.

"We are in an aligned partnership with Mixergy and Birmingham City Council, where Legionella and Fire Safe are known as the social housing experts. Our turnkey solution for retrofit installs including all fire stopping compliance work and legionella compliance.”

Legionella and Fire Safe Services has come a long way since it was set up in 2017. It has secured major contracts in several industries since then, including local authority, retail, education, manufacturing and hospitality, and is leading the way in innovative new products and processes.