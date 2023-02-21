Burley Browne celebrates hat-trick of sales

Burley Browne is celebrating a hat-trick of retail sales including offices at Agalod House, on Leamore Lane in Bloxwich

Substantial levels of enquiries were generated by two industrial premises in Walsall and Bloxwich, said Ben Nicholson, senior associate director.

Sales have been agreed on a standalone 7,300 sq ft detached building, with two-storey offices, at the former Beacon Woodcraft premises on Queen Street, Walsall, and a detached warehouse/workshop, of 11,600 sq ft with two-storey offices, known as Agalod House, on Leamore Lane in Bloxwich.

Mr Nicholson said: “These two industrial premises presented the rare opportunity of acquiring freeholds in popular locations on well-established commercial estates. We experienced a substantial level of enquiries for both opportunities resulting in competing bids being submitted. A best and final bids process was required on Queen Street due to the high level of offers, a number of which were well in excess of the asking price.”

Similarly, the marketing of 221–223 Hawthorn Road in Kingstanding, which comprises a well presented retail investment, received such strong interest that an offer deadline was set only two weeks after going to market.

Director David Hemming said: “It became very clear on the day of going to market that there was a strong appetite for this investment, resulting in the short marketing campaign and almost immediate offer deadline date. Over 30 offers have been received and we are now progressing legals with the successful party.”

He added: “Despite the challenges that are being faced in the wider economy, the level of interest that we continue to receive for good quality freehold premises across all sectors demonstrates that property remains a safe and sensible haven for investors.”

Burley Browne is one of the West Midlands’ leading independent commercial property consultants. It provides a comprehensive range of commercial property services to a wide variety of clients. These include private individuals and small businesses, through to pension funds, banks, property investors and developers, multi-national companies and national retail and leisure operators.