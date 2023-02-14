Notification Settings

New accounts manager appointed by commercial heating specialist Lord Combustion Services

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

A new accounts manager has been appointed by award-winning commercial heating and hot water specialist Lord Combustion Services.

Marie Alebon
Marie Alebon

Marie Alebon has been promoted to the role at the Oldbury-based company to oversee the finance team as they engage with more than 1000 customers including public health sites, schools and Edgbaston cricket ground.

Drawing upon experience of working in finance and accountancy in different sectors, Marie will be responsible for leading the financial side of the company having joined the accounts team in 2018.

Reporting in to managing director Stuart Smith and the directors, Marie will support the engineering firm as field staff deliver services at a range of premises from churches and hospital sites to assisted living accommodation, commercial properties and schools.

Mr Smith said: “We are delighted to promote Marie to her new role having been impressed by the quality of her work and her diligence in her role. Her strong financial experience will be important to Lord Combustion Services as our business continues to grow and build on our reputation as a trusted partner for our customers.”

Having launched the company in 1982, the Lord team of nearly 50 staff now serve clients across the West Midlands.

Operating from its base in Dudley Road East, Oldbury, Lord signed up to the West Midlands Net Zero Pledge after being visited by Mayor Andy Street in April, having won three awards for its work in 2021.

Business Picks
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

