GMS Group appoint specialist director to capitalise on growing demand for tech security solutions

Neil Male, left, welcomes Chris Tattersall

Chris Tattersall will head the technology division at award-winning GMS Group, which has its headquarters in Tividale, drawing upon more than 20 years’ experience working in the electronic security and life safety sectors. GMS made the appointment on the back of increased market interest in technical services, one of a growing number of solutions provided by GMS to meet customer demand and budgets.

Having launched the division in 2018, GMS appointed the new lead to capitalise on increased need for tech-driven solutions as efficient alternatives to manned services, particularly amid the current inflationary cost pressures on employing staff.

GMS, established in 1997, has built a reputation as an innovative group of security specialist companies, delivering practical solutions on a foundation of trust, integrity and reliability through a joined-up suite of services. Key customers for the technology division include CEMEX UK, AF Blakemore & Son and Arcus FM, with many GMS clients opting to blend tech support with in-person services.

Turnover and profits for the technology division have multiplied since its launch. In 2019 GMS obtained accreditation from industry standard organisation SSAIB for the design, install and maintenance of intruder alarms, CCTV and access control systems.

The new technical director has sector experience in delivering systems with CCTV, access control, intruder and fire alarms, from off the shelf systems through to bespoke solutions.

Chris, who worked for a leading West Midlands fire safety and security firm for 20 years, said: “I am delighted to join GMS at an exciting time, having worked with the team here on a number of projects, over the years. GMS are ambitious to take the technical division to its next stage of growth so I am delighted to draw upon my experience in the industry by taking up the opportunity to deliver further success.”

Chief executive Neil Male said: “We are delighted to have Chris join us as his sector knowledge and hands-on approach will be pivotal in taking the technology division to its next stage of development as part of our steady growth plans. Chris is very knowledgeable and has a strong reputation in our sector. We are sure he will fit the culture at GMS, which despite our strong growth operates on family values.

“Every year, we take on auditor recommendations to ensure we are providing the highest quality service to our customers. Chris’s appointment will allow us to build on our progress to secure future success.”