£9m warehouse development completed by MCS Group

MCS Group has completed a warehouse unit at Walsall on behalf of St Francis Group

Delivered on behalf of investor and developer St Francis Group, the 113,641 sq ft facility is a detached steel portal frame unit, set within its own secure site, located between junctions 9 and 10 of the M6.

Known as Parallel 113, it is situated off the A4038, Darlaston Road, Walsall, which provides good road links to the wider Black Country area and easy access to the M5, M54 and M42 motorways.

The design and build contract included warehouse and office space constructed to a Grade A standard, with a BREEAM Very Good rating, access roads and high quality landscaping. It has 10 dock level doors, 106 parking spaces, 14 trailer spaces, a secure fenced yard, and electric vehicle charging provision.

Keir Edmonds, managing director at MCS Group, said: “It has been a pleasure to work alongside St Francis Group to deliver this very high quality warehouse and distribution unit. We have now reached practical completion. Everyone involved should be very proud of the Parallel 113 project, which has been delivered on time and on budget according to the 40-week programme.”

Gareth Williams, of St Francis Group, said: “A unit of this quality, being highly prominent sitting between junctions 9 and 10 of the M6, will not be empty for long. We are already reporting strong occupier interest which is testament to the build quality and to the superb project delivery team.”