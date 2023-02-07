New appointment to Walsall leadership team

Liz McMillan

Liz, a certified chartered accountant with more than 13 years’ experience in the industry, will lead the client facing Walsall team alongside directors, John Davis and Phil Taylor.

DJH Mitten Clarke is a national top 50 accountancy practice with a major presence in the Midlands and North West.

Liz recently added chartered tax advisor, to her list of high level qualifications.

Based in Hatherton Street, the Walsall team deliver accountancy, audit, tax, and payroll advice and services. They benefit from further specialist support from the DJH Mitten Clarke Group to offer clients further services, including capital allowances, research and devlopment, corporate finance, commercial funding, property finance and wealth management.

DJH Mitten Clarke has headquarters in Stoke-on-Trent and offices in Chester, Manchester and Walsall.

Scott Heath, chief executive officer, commented: “Appointing Liz comes after two years of extensive development for the Group, and our continued ambition to enhance the service and advice that we offer our clients across the West Midlands. Liz brings fantastic knowledge and an outstanding reputation that will make a huge difference to our portfolio in the region.

“Our people are our biggest asset, so investing in them is the key to our success. I’m excited to have Liz on board and see her progress within the Group. I know that she’ll go the extra mile to support both the team and our clients.”

Liz said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the DJH Mitten Clarke team and can’t wait to get stuck into the role. It was paramount for me to join a firm that not only provides an exceptional service to clients, but looks after its team too, ensuring they’re well supported.”

“I’m looking forward to developing the team, creating an environment for them to grow both personally and professionally”.