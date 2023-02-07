Entrepreneur encourages others to apply for NatWest’s free business building programme

Ben Slater, who founded Rapid Pack Fulfillment, and is currently benefiting from the support of the NatWest Accelerator Scheme

Ben Slater, who has seen his Oldbury-based fulfilment firm grow from one to eight employees, has benefited from the advice and business mentoring on offer from the NatWest Accelerator programme.

The scheme gives business owners six months of free support, with guidance on how to scale and grow their business. Support is tailored to the needs of the business and includes one-to-one coaching on topics including pitching, finding funding and leadership development.

The scheme also introduces the budding entrepreneurs to a network of local business support organisations, plus provides free use of NatWest’s modern office spaces in the Accelerator Hubs.

Ben, who founded Rapid Pack Fulfilment in July 2021 after feeling frustrated at not being able to find a fulfilment centre that met his needs as a small business owner of a rapidly growing brand trying to scale, said: “The NatWest Accelerator programme has been really amazing for myself and for the business. It’s helped me to think critically about what I hope to achieve and to build my growth strategy and solidify my ambitions.

“I wouldn’t have made anywhere near as much progress had I not been part of the programme. I’ve gained customers and suppliers from the fellow entrepreneurs I’ve met and I’ve even grown in confidence as there’s coaching on things like public speaking and pitching.”

Harinder Kunor, Local Enterprise Manager for NatWest in the West Midlands, said: “We know that entrepreneurs are having to do several jobs at once, they need to be the CEO, finance director and HR manager and often without having any experience in some of those areas and without a support network. The Accelerator programme is designed to help entrepreneurs be all those things, while supporting them in running their business and providing a network for guidance and advice.

“The NatWest Accelerator programme supports and empowers entrepreneurs and business owners to scale their business to the next level. We can help entrepreneurs to take their business much further and faster, so we’d encourage any businesses who might benefit to apply.”

The NatWest Accelerator hub in Birmingham is part of a national network of hubs run by the bank to support businesses looking to grow. The network is one of the largest of its kind across the UK and over the past four years, the programme has supported more than 3,500 individuals and businesses, helping them achieve an average turnover of £301,521 and to raise £198 million in total investments.

Entrepreneurs do not need to bank with NatWest or give up any equity in their businesses to benefit from the support and applications for the programme, which begins in March, close at midnight on February 17.