Cash-rich companies to benefit as credit squeeze tightens

Andy Kay

Andy Kay, corporate finance partner in Crowe’s Midlands office at Oldbury, said: “Many businesses are facing the double whammy of having to repay Covid-19 borrowing and seeing energy costs surging at the same time.

“This, for many, is putting their finances under strain and will provide opportunities for cash-rich and low-geared companies to make strategic acquisitions throughout 2023.”

The Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, introduced by the government to support businesses to trade through the Covid-19 pandemic, saw £46.6 billion drawn down by July 31, 2022 and to that date only £4.7bn had been fully repaid by borrowers, according to figures published by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Mr Kay added: “While many businesses will know what they have to repay under the CBILS and Bounce Back Loan Scheme obligations, what they are struggling to budget for is likely energy costs when fixed deals, such as three-year terms, come to an end.

"On January 9, the Government announced the new 'Energy Bills Discount Scheme' for UK businesses, charities and the public sector from April 1 to March 31, 2024.

“However, notwithstanding this double burden of known CBILS costs and uncertain energy costs, plus potential inflation-related wage settlements, to come this year, many businesses have an underlying viability if you strip out the exceptional costs.

“Many, though, may not be able to ride out the immediate storm and so prudent directors may be considering selling or merging the profitable parts of their business as an option among others.

“This will provide opportunities for those looking to accelerate their expansion plans, and will favour those with a significant war chest available to take advantage of opportunities quickly as they arise.”

Corporate finance director Chasz Coulsting said the message to ambitious business owners would be “don’t be afraid of acquisitions in an uncertain economic climate”.

Mr Coulsting said: “If you have an underlying strategic reason for the acquisition and can work up a viable 90 day turnaround plan that you believe would be instrumental in restructuring the business, it could provide a blueprint to accelerate your growth plans.”

Crowe’s Corporate Finance Team in the Midlands had a busy 2022, with deals including the acquisition of a chain of 16 pharmacies owned by The Hub Pharmacy by Allcures