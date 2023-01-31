New directors at group

Adam Smith and Michael Whitfield

Adam Smith becomes operations director at Bri-Stor Systems and Michael Whitfield takes up the role of sales director in Alpha Manufacturing.

These promotions reflect the continued profitable growth and strategic vision of The HEX Group as one of Staffordshire’s leading employers.

Group chief executive Martin Smith said: “Adam and Michael bring exceptional leadership to the Group and I am delighted to welcome them to the board. In the last 12 months we have been very public about our growth strategy including the opening of our new Chemical Technologies division in Stafford and in order to fully deliver on our plans we must attract, develop and invest in talent for the future, at every level. Michael and Adam have made a huge impact in our business in a relatively short period, not only in their respective disciplines, but in their ability to engage, motivate and drive world-class standards throughout our teams.”

Adam Smith said: “I joined Bri-Stor Systems at the back-end of the pandemic, a unique time to really understand the strengths of a business, and what really struck me was the quality and ambition of the entire team, at every level. The culture and family values of The HEX Group and Bri-Stor Systems are what really differentiates the business in this dynamic market and I am absolutely over the moon to be able to work alongside fellow directors as we continue to invest in our people, our operations and customer relationships.”