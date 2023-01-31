Notification Settings

Mercia Real Estate's portfolio expands

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

Mercia Real Estate, the Midlands focused real estate investor and asset manager, has agreed the unconditional purchase of a factory complex from Flint Group for an undisclosed sum.

Manders Industrial Estate
Manders Industrial Estate

The property, which is located on Old Heath Road, 1.5 miles south of Wolverhampton city centre, sits on approximately 10 acres with buildings extending to 119,000 sq ft and forms part of Manders Industrial Estate which provides easy access to Wolverhampton City Centre. Junction 10 of the M6 motorway is only five miles away.

Samuel Clark, chief executive of Mercia Real Estate said, “The acquisition of this property is aligned with our strategy of buying industrial sites with defunct or partially defunct buildings which we can repurpose to provide employment space for small businesses."

The site forms part of MRE’s expanding nation-wide development programme of industrial sites and continues a successful development programme across the UK.

A planning application will be submitted shortly.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

