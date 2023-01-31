Letting will help firm's expansion

Ereconomic House

Ereconomic House, at Salisbury Street, is situated in a renowned commercial area of the city close to the Wolverhampton ring road.

The site benefits from a detached two-storey office building, which extends to approximately 1,550 sq ft, with a warehouse, which benefits from roller shutter access on two sides and extensive yard space, extending in total to 4,403 sq ft, to the rear.

Martin Zaki, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: "Ereconomic House provides a total site area of 0.58 acres and was of immediate interest.

“We are delighted to have completed a letting to a local business after they identified the property as being suitable to allow them to expand with the additional room on offer.

“Along with the office space and warehouse, the property also benefits from two external yard areas of 0.16 acres and 0.14 acres respectively.

“Both have their own gated access, with the yards also suitable to be used for private car parking.”