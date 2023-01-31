Alcomet celebrates 25 years in business

The team celebrated 25 years by organising lunch from Build A Burga

The Kingswinford company was originally incorporated on January 23, 1998 with the aim of supplying aluminium, copper alloys and stainless steel to engineering companies.

The business has since expanded and evolved to become the specialist supplier of electrical metals and components to the UK substation and energy sector.

The company on the Gibbons Industrial Park works primarily with distribution network operators, transmission network operators and associated contractors.

Chris Beasley, managing director commented: "We're delighted to be marking our first 25 years in business! Following our summer takeover we're all excited about the future of Alcomet. Here's to the next 25 years.”

He added: “We are well positioned within a growing market, with a loyal client base to retain valuable local jobs and expand the business. We will continue to invest in staff training, product development and new technology to allow us to maintain our position as the market leader.”