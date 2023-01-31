Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Alcomet celebrates 25 years in business

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

Alcomet , the UK’s leading supplier of electrical metals and components to the electricity transmission and distribution market, is celebrating 25 years in business.

The team celebrated 25 years by organising lunch from Build A Burga
The team celebrated 25 years by organising lunch from Build A Burga

The Kingswinford company was originally incorporated on January 23, 1998 with the aim of supplying aluminium, copper alloys and stainless steel to engineering companies.

The business has since expanded and evolved to become the specialist supplier of electrical metals and components to the UK substation and energy sector.

The company on the Gibbons Industrial Park works primarily with distribution network operators, transmission network operators and associated contractors.

Chris Beasley, managing director commented: "We're delighted to be marking our first 25 years in business! Following our summer takeover we're all excited about the future of Alcomet. Here's to the next 25 years.”

He added: “We are well positioned within a growing market, with a loyal client base to retain valuable local jobs and expand the business. We will continue to invest in staff training, product development and new technology to allow us to maintain our position as the market leader.”

Last year, Chris took control of the company at Gibbons Industrial Park, Dudley Road, from original founder Gary James following a successful management buyout.

Business Picks
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News