Successful Black Country Women in Leadership event kicks the year off

By John Corser

Business leaders from across the region gathered on Friday, January 20 for the first event of the year organised by Black Country Women in Leadership, an initiative spearheaded by the Black Country Chamber of Commerce.

From left: Tracey Sherratt, Emma Johnson, Sarah Moorhouse, Alex Smith and Chris Price
More than 60 female, and male business leaders, joined chamber chief executive Sarah Moorhouse for the event.

The project's new business partners Midlands Engine Industrial Fund, international patent lawyers Forresters, global banking giant HSBC UK and leading international infrastructure group Balfour Beatty also took part.

It was an opportunity to fine out what the partners are doing to support, educate and elevate women in the region’s business community and to celebrate the resilience and progress made by female leaders whilst continuing to inspire the next generation.

The event gave an insight into how each of the partners are providing a platform to enable women in their sector to step into business opportunities and leadership roles.

Tracy Sherratt, West Midlands senior manager, British Business Bank; Chris Price, local director at HSBC UK, Emma Johnson, partner at Forresters LLP and Alex Smith, senior business development manager at Balfour Beatty UK Construction Services, joined the panel to discuss everything from promoting work life balance and flexibility for all employees, to attracting and retaining a more diverse leadership whilst looking at how businesses can instil new working practices to create an environment where everyone can ‘speak up’ with ideas and issues.

The event, held at West Bromwich Albion's Hawthorns ground is the first of four events throughout the year.

The next Black Country Women in Leadership event will take place on International Women’s Day – Wednesday, March 8.

It is being hosted by chamber member and law firm, Higg at its Waterfront offices near Merry Hill. The theme for the afternoon event will be Reputation Matters.

The event will offer a host of speakers who will talk about how to build and manage reputation as a woman in business and as a female leader, plus tips on how to control your own PR and build your own personal brand.

For further information visit:blackcountrychamber.co.uk/events/08032023/black-country-women-in-leadership-celebrate-international-women%E2%80%99s-day/


John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

