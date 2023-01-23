Hotel partnership for NEC

Ewelina Tomiszczak, Commercial Director for Holiday Inn Birmingham Airport, celebrates with Lisa Jobins, Regional Partnerships Sales Executive for the NEC Group

The deal, which is the business’ first hotel partnership post-pandemic, promotes more flexible accommodation options to those visiting or exhibiting at the National Exhibition Centre campus.

The new partnership will showcase the beneficial links and locality between popular NEC Group venues such as the NEC, Vox Conference Venue and Resorts World Arena, with the ease of access to Birmingham International train station and Birmingham Airport.

Lisa Jobins, regional partnerships sales executive for the NEC Group, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Holiday Inn Birmingham Airport on board as a partner.

“At the NEC Group we pride ourselves on providing an all-encompassing visitor experience and this starts before you even step through the doors. Our partnership with Holiday Inn Birmingham Airport promotes the benefits of being able to stay close to the NEC Campus and using local accommodation, making it easier to visit one of our world-class venues.”

Ewelina Tomiszczak, commercial director for Holiday Inn Birmingham Airport, said: “Our four-star hotel is ideally located next to the NEC Campus, so it is great news that we can announce this new partnership.

“We offer complimentary transport to the NEC and Birmingham International train station, offering our guests a convenient Park, Stay and Go package, so guests can leave their car with us while they are away or at the NEC.