Recyclus appoints head of research and development

Nick Pickard

Mr Pickard, based at Wolverhampton, has more than 30 years’ experience designing, manufacturing and servicing recycling machinery. He has worked with some of the largest mining corporate partners across Europe, Australia, South Africa, India and the UK in the design and build of shredding, crushing and size reducing mining systems. Examples include Osborn, Kawasaki Heavy Industriesd, Krupp Fordertechnik, Bohringer Group and Meta Nikel Kobalt.

More recently, Nick has designed and developed turnkey solutions for a full range of battery recycling systems for both lead-acid and lithium-ion and led the design and build of Recyclus’ lithium-ion battery recycling plant. His knowledge and expertise in this field will help to further develop Recyclus’ recycling machinery and its applications.

During his career, Nick has developed a range of heavy-duty recycling machinery and systems, covering various materials including tyres, mattresses, plastics, commercial waste, glass, ferrous and non-ferrous metals. Previously, Nick designed a semi-mobile weapons destruction system for use in Kosovo following the Balkan conflict. The machine recycles and separates the materials for reuse in agricultural equipment including ploughs, tools and other items to help rebuild war-torn communities.

Robin Brundle, chairman of Technology Minerals, said: “Nick is a truly talented engineer and innovator, who has already contributed so much to Recyclus through his valuable contributions to the design of our lithium-ion battery shredding plant. I look forward to seeing him apply his inventive mind to further improving our battery shredding plants and keep us at the cutting-edge of battery recycling technology.”