LCP announces new hires

Bradley Walker

Oliver Eades has joined the London office after seven years at Savills, where he asset managed for a range of landlord and retailer clients, with high street and shopping centre leasing and tenant acquisition work.

Also hired is Bradley Walker, who joins the business at its headquarters in Kingswinford. An experienced asset manager and chartered surveyor, he has moved from Key Land Capital where he managed a mixed-use portfolio, comprising office, residential and industrial assets.

At LCP, which is part of M Core – one of the largest privately held commercial property collectives. They will manage a mix of retail assets across the UK.

Ben Chislett, managing director of retail, said: "As we double down on our ambitious growth and acquisition plans, we are boosting the asset management teams to ensure we can deliver on our promise to add value to our retail centres across the county, attracting new tenants and adding diversity to our portfolios.