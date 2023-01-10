Utopia’s new fleet hits the road

Utopia's new delivery vehicles

Two vehicles in the instantly recognisable Utopia livery have now arrived at the company’s headquarters in Springvale Avenue, Bilston, supplied by Keltruck.

They will be joined by more in due course.

The new fleet will comprise nine Scania R320B4X2NA Highline Euro 6 vehicles with newly updated bodies in Utopia’s trademark vibrant blue. Each spacious cab is fully equipped with the latest technology, features and functionality. Developed to help operators increase their efficiency and performance while reducing environmental impact, the new vehicles have a nine-litre engine which is SCR only meaning they are more fuel efficient.

The investment in the new delivery fleet is just part of Utopia’s commitment to excellence in all areas of company operation.