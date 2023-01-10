Notification Settings

Utopia’s new fleet hits the road

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

Utopia Furniture has just taken delivery of the first phase of its new fleet of delivery vehicles.

Utopia's new delivery vehicles
Utopia's new delivery vehicles

Two vehicles in the instantly recognisable Utopia livery have now arrived at the company’s headquarters in Springvale Avenue, Bilston, supplied by Keltruck.

They will be joined by more in due course.

The new fleet will comprise nine Scania R320B4X2NA Highline Euro 6 vehicles with newly updated bodies in Utopia’s trademark vibrant blue. Each spacious cab is fully equipped with the latest technology, features and functionality. Developed to help operators increase their efficiency and performance while reducing environmental impact, the new vehicles have a nine-litre engine which is SCR only meaning they are more fuel efficient.

The investment in the new delivery fleet is just part of Utopia’s commitment to excellence in all areas of company operation.

Dave Conn, joint managing director, said: “Our new vehicles and their highly trained drivers are ambassadors for our brand. Their bold presence on the nation’s roads reinforces our position as a premium quality British brand, proud to be manufacturing in the UK. We consistently receive positive feedback about the delivery of our products in pristine condition and the helpful can-do attitude of our drivers. This new investment is vitally important as part of our wider ongoing customer service promise and delivery proposition."

John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

