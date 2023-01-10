Sponsorship helps to galvanize the future of women’s football

Sporting Khalsa players in their substitute coats

Edward Howell Galvanizers, part of Wedge Group Galvanizing, is helping to shape the next generation of female football stars at Willenhall-based football club, Sporting Khalsa, an inclusive and ambitious club committed to helping develop players of all ages.

Jim Lindsay, sales manager at Edward Howell Galvanizers, said: “Our roots remain very much in this region, with our head office and founding plant based in Willenhall for over 150 years. We are proud to be supporting such a fantastic local club once again, helping to nurture local talent and maybe even encourage the next generation of England’s lionesses.”

The plant supported Sporting Khalsa last season with the provision and sponsorship of their substitute coats, with this season seeing them sponsor the team’s training tops.

Kelly Williams, chairman at Sporting Khalsa, said: “We are a self-funded club and couldn’t do what we do without our sponsors. It’s very beneficial to make partnerships locally and grow in the community, and financial support is really important.

“It costs around £30,000 per year just to cover the basic costs of our first team, such as referee fees, league affiliation and competition fees, travel costs, insurance, and – what is a massive cost to us – the hire of facilities.