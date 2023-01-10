Expanding IT disposal company relocates to Burntwood Business Park

Burntwood Business Park

Computer Disposal Experts has moved to unit 28A in Zone 2 of Burntwood Business Park, which is owned and managed by national commercial property and investment company LCP, from Lichfield, where it was based for more than two years.

It has signed a five-year lease for the 2,886 sq ft unit.

Nick Burgh, of Computer Disposal Experts, said: “Demand is really growing for IT asset disposal from schools, businesses and from individuals who want to get rid of their IT equipment safely, which has meant we needed to find bigger premises quickly.

“Moving to our new unit at Burntwood Business Park means we can install new storage and racking and we hope, in the future, to set up a trade counter from where we can sell the recycled IT components, laptops and other equipment. This is a busier location in which to trade from, so it should mean we get more passing trade, too.”

The business already employs seven people, but it hopes to expand the team in about six months’ time. It enables companies and individuals to dispose of their redundant IT equipment, including hard drives, free of charge. It provides complete data security and also follows the Waste from Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Directive.