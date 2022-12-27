Cricket stars bowled over by Lord's HQ tour

Warwickshire CCC captain Will Rhodes, Stuart Smith and Mark Chapman of Lord and Michael Burgess

Club captain Will Rhodes and wicket-keeper Michael Burgess visited Lord's HQ in Dudley Road East, Oldbury, on December 15 to find out more about the work of Warwickshire’s official commercial heating and hot water partner.

Managing director Stuart Smith showed the visitors around and introduced them to the Lord team, who explained how they work with 1,000 clients across the West Midlands including NHS and education sites.

Stuart also gave an overview of how Lord Combustion Services are currently helping businesses with engineering solutions to reduce the impact of soaring utility bills on their costs outgoings.

The visit, made as part of the 40th anniversary year for the heating specialists, comes on the back of Lord building a strong partnership with Warwickshire County Cricket Club and Edgbaston.

Edgbaston stadium, one of the leading venues in international cricket, benefits from an efficient and more effective hot water system installed by Lord last year.

The Test venue turned to Lord as its official commercial heating and hot water partner when it needed to introduce a new water system for all areas of the stadium’s £32 million South Stand, from the player changing rooms to the kitchens and corporate hospitality rooms.

Lord won a sustainability award last year for their environmental impact, including the Edgbaston project.

Lord, who opened for business in 1982, have their logo on the sleeve of the club’s Royal London Cup shirt for the 50-over 2022 and 2023 seasons, as well as on advertising boards around the ground.

The Warwickshire players presented Stuart and the team with a signed shirt in recognition of their ongoing partnership.

Stuart Smith said: “It was a pleasure to show the players around and speak to them about our work in our 40th anniversary year.

“We are long term supporters of Warwickshire County Cricket Club and Edgbaston, valuing our role as official commercial heating and hot water partner, so it meant a great deal to be able to introduce them to our colleagues and give an overview of our work.”

Ben Seifas, head of sales and partnerships at Edgbaston Stadium and Warwickshire County Cricket Club, said: “Given our long term partnership with Lord Combustion Services we were delighted to visit their HQ to find out more about their work and meet the team.

“Both Warwickshire CCC and Lord Combustion Services are striving for excellence within their areas of expertise and it was great to see the Lord team in action and speak to them about their work across the West Midlands.”