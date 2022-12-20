Law firm boosts civil litigation team with new appointment

Partner Sam Pedley, left, and new recruit David Lydon at the mfg Solicitors office in Birmingham city centre

Specialist lawyer David Lydon has joined mfg and will play a key role leading on cases around clinical negligence and personal injury claims.

Reporting to partner and head of department Sam Pedley, he joins mfg after five years at Sydney Mitchell and will be based at the firm’s St Paul’s Square offices in central Birmingham.

Sam Pedley, partner at mfg Solicitors said: “David brings a wealth of experience to the firm and our department after successfully acting across a huge variety of clinical negligence and personal injury claims over a distinguished 30-year career.

“His vast knowledge and expertise on all manner of claims, particularly cases which are complex, adds another dimension to the team as we look to expand our litigation work, particularly our clinical negligence and personal injury offering. He is already making a difference with a variety of clients he is working with.”

David Lydon added: “The firm’s exceptional reputation, ambition and excellence around personal injury and clinical negligence cases were the main reasons behind my decision to join.

“I know the firm and the Birmingham market well so I am excited to have the opportunity to develop and expand our offering in the city and across the wider region.”

It is four years since mfg Solicitors moved into the Birmingham market following the 2018 merger with historic firm, Pearson Rowe, a firm where Mr Lydon previously worked.

Readers looking for advice around clinical negligence and personal injury claims can contact David directly through david.lydon@mfgsolicitors.com