Goold Estates completes sale of office building

Goold Estates has completed the sale of Seventeen Lichfield Street in Walsall town centre

The property investor and developer has sold Seventeen Lichfield Street in Walsall town centre to an undisclosed purchaser.

The 9,909 sq ft office building is let to four tenants, with 1,000 sq ft of office space vacant and available to let. Long-term tenants include Midland Mencap and The Staffing Group, while recent lettings have been secured with Back Office Pro and Pathway Group.

Goold Estates has owned Seventeen Lichfield Street for three decades and formerly used the building as its headquarters. Its sale follows the recent disposal of neighbouring Forster House in Hatherton Road, Walsall.

Anthony Williams, property director at Goold Estates, said that the sale of Seventeen Lichfield Street would enable the firm to concentrate on new build warehouse schemes and multi-let industrial acquisitions across the West Midlands.

He said: “Goold Estates has owned Seventeen Lichfield Street for around 30 years, which also served as our head office for part of this time, and we leave some valued and long-standing tenants. We have now sold almost 20,000 sq ft of office premises within Walsall over the last 18 months, as we focus our attention on other opportunities in the industrial and logistics sector.”