Design and marketing agency wins top award

Think Creative studio head of Creative Kieron Jewess, lef,t with Simon Grigg, managing director and the award-winning Allevia work

Marketing agency Think Creative Studio, based in Stuart Works, Wordsley, received the best trade advertising and sales support prize at the OTC Marketing Awards for the branding and designs delivered for Allevia, a hay fever product from French multinational Sanofi.

The award was open to marketing campaigns for over the counter medicine brands. Think Creative Studio took home the trophy for their brand development work, along with the point of sale and packaging material created for Sanofi's Allevia brand.

Held in London, the OTC Marketing Awards bring together hundreds of senior decision makers from consumer healthcare companies, as well as UK retailers, agencies and associates to celebrate the best marketing for licensed non-prescription medicines, food supplements and herbal and homoeopathic remedies.

The award win comes on the back of Think Creative Studio establishing a strong track record in the pharmaceutical sector, working with leading international companies to deliver impactful marketing all compliant with necessary regulation.

Established in 1994, Think Creative Studio is billed as “a dynamic team of creatives and strategists with a genuine passion for great design and superb customer service”. The company’s services encompass all aspects of the marketing mix from brand identity, to point of sale, packaging, exhibitions, print and digital media.

Head of creative Kieron Jewess led the Think Creative Studio work. He said: “We have enjoyed working with Sanofi to promote Allevia within the over the counter medicine market so we were delighted our campaign was recognised with the best trade advertising and sales support prize at the OTC Marketing Awards.

“Everyone at Think Creative Studio is proud of the impactful work we deliver for some of the biggest names in the pharmaceutical industry, producing creative and marketing material which makes an impact with consumers.”

Managing director Simon Grigg said: “Congratulations to all the team for their award-winning work for Sanofi, with whom we enjoy a strong working relationship.”