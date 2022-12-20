Wolverhampton city centre office block sale completed

The office block

The sale was handled by Towler Shaw Roberts.

The property at 5, 7 and 9 Pitt Street and 25 Little Brickkiln Street, which extends in total to 7,584 sq ft, features a reception area together with a mix of open plan and cellular offices across three floors.

Once owned by Allied Irish Bank, the property includes a large walk-in safe.

There is private car parking to the rear of the building, accessed via Little Brickkiln Street.

Offers in the region of £650,000 had been invited by TSR.

Martin Zaki, who handled the sale for TSR, said: “It was very pleasing to deal with such a professional and focused purchaser who with the assistance of his solicitor completed the purchase of this commercial investment within the agreed timescales.

“All parties maintained excellent open communication throughout the process.”

The property is located within Wolverhampton city centre, close to the main ring road towards the southern part of the city. The surrounding area features a combination of office, retail and residential accommodation.