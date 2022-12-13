Redmayne Bentley receives four awards

David Loudon, Joint Chief Executive of Redmayne Bentley (centre), accepting the award for Wealth Manager of the Year

The firm, which has an office on Tettenhall Road, Wolverhampton, serves clients throughout the West Midlands

It took home the wealth manager, stockbroker, self-select ISA and investor champion awards from the event in London.

It was the first time Redmayne Bentley had received the wealth manager of the year accolade, which recognises the exceptional service provided by the firm in this area. The firm’s investment management service ranges from bespoke discretionary investment management – providing individually tailored portfolios for individuals, families, trusts and charities – through to a managed portfolio service, which was commended, at the PAM Awards earlier this year.

Traditional stockbroking is the first service the firm offered when it was established and Redmayne Bentley has now received the stockbroker of the year prise at the IC/FT annual event for the fourth time, having previously taken this award home in 2011, 2014 and 2018.

Richard Mottram, head of office for Redmayne Bentley’s Wolverhampton office, said: “The expertise within the firm, coupled with the effort and commitment we put into building personal client relationships, is what we believe sets us apart from our competitors.

“The recognition of these awards at this time of significant economic challenge is particularly pleasing, and we are well positioned to continue supporting optimal outcomes for clients.