DRPG launches next gen board

The 18 to 24-year-olds that make up the group

The team at the Hartlebury-based business is comprised of eight people aged between 18 and 24-years-old from across the wider business. They are Amara Betts-Patel, Harrison Jones, Joe Jenkins, Layla Grant, Lydia Chenhall, Megan Hughes, Ruan Sarris and Sascha Lewis.

The key objective of the board is to improve and grow the business. Listening to all of the more than 400 team members, they are the face of their colleagues and present ideas to the board of directors regularly.

The board has already launched its first initiative named ‘The Big Ideas Generator,’ an online portal where all team members are encouraged to voice their suggestions for the board to consider and take further. Ideas received have varied from sustainability efforts and better ways to connect to the nine global offices to profit increasing, operational proposals.

Talking about the importance of the Next Gen board, head of learning and development and Next Gen board chairman Elaine Voss said: “It’s so important to hear the voice of the next generation. By 2030, 30 per cent of the workforce will be made up of Gen Z so if you’re not listening then you’re not current, not relevant and you will get left behind. They’re our directors of the future and an important link between the business and the board.”

Copywriter and Next Gen board member Lydia Chenhall commented, “I’m so honoured to have been selected to sit on this Next Gen Board. Composed of such a diverse array of talents and experiences, we have already learned so much from each other. It has also ignited a collective passion, as we utilise our skill sets to find new ways to enrich DRPG and the wider communities it supports. While we’re only just getting started, we’re already making great progress, and I’m extremely excited for what the future will bring.”

Chief executive Dale Parmenter said: “Having a Next Gen Board is a fantastic leap forward for the business. We’ve always prided ourselves on listening to all our team members regardless of their position and role, and this initiative will help us maintain our family culture as we continue to grow in headcount. There have already been some brilliant ideas from the Board, and I’m excited to see where we go with this.”