Battery store specialist expands into aerospace and defence

The S Jones containers workshop

Aldridge-based S Jones Containers, which has designed and installed more than 100 battery storage and development projects for companies including Coventry University, Warwick Manufacturing Group and Siemens announced the move following a six-figure contract with a leading defence contractor.

As part of the contract, the company was asked to apply for JOSCAR accreditation, a pre-requisite for many defence and aerospace companies, which it successfully secured last month.

JOSCAR accreditation confirms that suppliers to the aerospace, defence, and security sectors have undertaken the rigorous process required to demonstrate their commitment and credentials to the industry.

The JOSCAR Registration Mark is valued by the largest purchasers in the defence industry and ensures that companies only use the highest quality products and solutions that fully comply with JOSCAR best practices.

Andrew Jones, managing director at S Jones Containers, commented: “With over 20 years of experience creating purpose built contained space solutions for a wide range of engineering applications, many of them related to aerospace, defence and the nuclear industries, we are delighted to have achieved JOSCAR accreditation in recognition of our consistently high standards and stringent compliance measures.

“Current and future customers in those sectors can rest assured, knowing our services are fit for purpose and fully compliant with industry best practices.

“The main recognition needs to go to our excellent team of dedicated staff whose focus is so sharply focused on getting the details right and doing good work.”