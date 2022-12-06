£1m investment creates extra 50,000 sq ft of distribution space at Palletways UK’s Fradley Hub

The Fradley Hub

The company made the move after experiencing a huge surge in customer demand for consumer household goods, including gardening materials, furniture, and home appliances.

To meet this, Palletways UK re-purposed one of its two fulfilment centres into a sixth distribution facility, creating an extra 50,000 sq ft of floorspace.

Mike Harrison, operations director for Palletways UK, explained: “When we first opened in Fradley years ago we had just one shed, which has steadily grown to seven, two of which were used as fulfilment centres.

“Following a huge surge in demand from our customers, it became apparent that we needed to do things differently, which meant increasing our capacity to move many more pallets through the Hub.

“This new distribution centre is all about us building additional capacity, capability, efficiency and ultimately resilience into our operations here.”

Mr Harrison continued: “What this investment demonstrates is that within our existing property estate, we have the flexibility to rapidly scale up to meet our customers’ needs – when they get a surge in orders and need pallets of goods moved around the country, we are ready operationally to meet that challenge and help them to grow their businesses.