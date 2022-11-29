First employee reaches 10-year milestone at Stiltz Homelifts

In 2012 when Stiltz Homelifts was just a fledgling company it took on its first employee in Jack, the3n aged 20.
He joined the two co-founders, Lachlan Faulkner and Cameron Gillespie, as trainee installer. Fast forward a decade and Jack is heading up his own technical support team.
Back then it was just a double garage and three people. Now Stiltz is a £50 million plus turnover company, exporting to more than 40 countries. It’s on the FT1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies 2022 list and is the proud holder of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise. Jack has been there every step of the way.
Being at the forefront of installation over the years, Jack has been privileged to meet customers in their homes.
“Our prime demographic tends to be older people who need a trustworthy service. The reason they’re getting a homelift is because they can’t access upstairs and it’s a fantastic feeling to be able to help them," he said.
Jack began his career training with Cameron, who was one of the directors at the time.
Mike Lord, chief executive of Stiltz Homelifts handed over a long-service cheque and achievement certificate to Jack.
“It’s really important for any business to have established staff and the only other person who has been here longer is Lachlan, the co-founder. So, to have reached this milestone when in the first couple of years there were only two employees, is just fantastic. His success story isn’t just that he’s been here a while, it’s that he’s progressed through the business. He started when he was young and inexperienced and grown into fulfilling a full-on tech support role. And that’s important for us. We’ve expanded dramatically over the last few years, and we need more team members like Jack for the future," said Mr Lord.