First employee reaches 10-year milestone at Stiltz Homelifts

Jack Davis with Mike Lord

In 2012 when Stiltz Homelifts was just a fledgling company it took on its first employee in Jack, the3n aged 20.

He joined the two co-founders, Lachlan Faulkner and Cameron Gillespie, as trainee installer. Fast forward a decade and Jack is heading up his own technical support team.

Back then it was just a double garage and three people. Now Stiltz is a £50 million plus turnover company, exporting to more than 40 countries. It’s on the FT1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies 2022 list and is the proud holder of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise. Jack has been there every step of the way.

Being at the forefront of installation over the years, Jack has been privileged to meet customers in their homes.

“Our prime demographic tends to be older people who need a trustworthy service. The reason they’re getting a homelift is because they can’t access upstairs and it’s a fantastic feeling to be able to help them," he said.

Jack began his career training with Cameron, who was one of the directors at the time.

Mike Lord, chief executive of Stiltz Homelifts handed over a long-service cheque and achievement certificate to Jack.