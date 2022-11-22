Marston’s signs Race at Work charter

Hayleigh Lupino

The charter builds on the findings from BITC’s 2021 Race at Work survey, which found that while 76 per cent of employers said that race recruitment and progression was a priority, only 46 per cent had set targets to improve the racial diversity of their boards.

The survey also found that whilst 99 per cent of employers have a zero-tolerance policy on racial harassment and bullying, Black, Asian, Mixed Race and ethnically diverse employees are twice as likely than White employees to have experienced or witnessed racist harassment from managers, customers, clients, and colleagues.

The Race at Work Charter calls on businesses to appoint an executive sponsor for race, ensure zero tolerance of harassment and bullying, make equality in the workplace the responsibility of all leaders and managers and take action that supports ethnic minority career progression