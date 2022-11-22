Notification Settings

Marston’s signs Race at Work charter

Business in the Community has announced that Wolverhampton-based Marston’s has joined over 900 employers in signing up to the Race at Work charter, an initiative designed for businesses to collectively commit to improving equal opportunities for Black, Asian, Mixed Race and ethnically diverse employees in the UK.

The charter builds on the findings from BITC’s 2021 Race at Work survey, which found that while 76 per cent of employers said that race recruitment and progression was a priority, only 46 per cent had set targets to improve the racial diversity of their boards.

The survey also found that whilst 99 per cent of employers have a zero-tolerance policy on racial harassment and bullying, Black, Asian, Mixed Race and ethnically diverse employees are twice as likely than White employees to have experienced or witnessed racist harassment from managers, customers, clients, and colleagues.

The Race at Work Charter calls on businesses to appoint an executive sponsor for race, ensure zero tolerance of harassment and bullying, make equality in the workplace the responsibility of all leaders and managers and take action that supports ethnic minority career progression

Hayleigh Lupino, Marston’s chief finance officer and lead on the Marston’s inclusion taskforce, said: “Marston’s is delighted to sign the race at work charter, this means taking practical steps to provide equality of opportunity for all, regardless of race and ethnicity and is tackling barriers that people face in recruitment and progression and that we are representative of our communities, guests, team members, and stakeholders. We will benefit from the wealth of diverse talent on offer and ensure people have a great experience and feel included.”

