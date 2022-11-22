Charity ball raises £10.5k for Midlands Air Ambulance

Stuart Smith, left, with Jon Cottrell

Lor raised a contribution equivalent to the funds for three air ambulance missions and five missions in the pre-hospital service’s three critical cars through generous donations at a dinner held at the Grand Hotel in Birmingham to celebrate the company’s 40th anniversary year.

In total, 120 staff, suppliers, clients and business partners attended the event to mark four decades of progress by the business, which is based in Dudley Road East, Oldbury. The funds were raised through the ticket sales, a charity raffle, a fun casino and an auction for the good cause.

The Lord team are long-term supporters of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, which funds air ambulance helicopters and operates three air ambulance helicopters and three critical care cars serving the counties of Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire the West Midlands and Worcestershire.

Having opened for business in 1982, Lord now has a team of 45 engineers and support staff, delivering services for more than 1,000 sites across the Midlands, including 300 schools and hundreds of health sites. Lord has been recognised for its work on sustainability and environmental impact having successful delivered significant retrofitting heating and hot water projects for the likes of the landmark Edgbaston cricket stadium in Birmingham.

Managing director Stuart Smith said the Lord team were pleased to play their part in supporting the good cause through the ball, held on November 5. He said: “Working across the West Midlands to deliver high quality services for clients for 40 years, we appreciate the area which is covered by Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and the importance of their work every day.

“As we look forward to building on our heritage, we wanted to give back to a good cause which makes a vital contribution in helping to save lives. We were delighted so many of our guests were generous in supporting our fundraising efforts at such a wonderful occasion, which was enjoyed by everyone who attended.”

Jon Cottrell, senior partnership executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity attended the Charity Ball. He said: “On behalf of all crew and staff at the charity, we really appreciate the support from local businesses based within the communities we serve, just like Lord Combustion Services, who continue to be a valued corporate supporter. The money received by our charity will help make three helicopter missions and five critical car missions possible.”