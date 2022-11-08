Site works begin on new warehouse

Vernon 122

The unit, which has a practical completion date set for the third quarter of 2023, will benefit from an eaves height of 15 metres, a 50 metres yard with additional HGV parking, separate car parking for 143 spaces with 16 electric vehicle charging points and HQ style offices.

Environmental sustainability and wellbeing features form a key part of the design of the warehouse. The building envelope is designed to ensure that the fabric and form of the space encompasses low energy sustainability principles. Roof mounted solar photovoltaic panels in conjunction with high efficiency equipment all add to a BREEAM “Excellent” target rating, alongside an intention to achieve operational carbon neutral standard.

Landscaping, and the use of high-quality materials with a contemporary colour palette and glazed areas will be combined to create a modern, attractive and efficient work environment in line with modern day demands.

Vernon Park is already a highly successful scheme comprising of three units let to DHL, Mann & Hummel and J Banks. The development is adjacent to Junction 1 of the M54 motorway and the national motorway network and will benefit from the proposed link between the M54, M6, and M6 Toll.

Colliers Global Investors is managing the development on behalf of the Pension Fund with Colliers and Bulleys acting as joint letting agents for Vernon 122.

Sam Robinson, director of industrial and logistics at Colliers, commented: “Set within an already established development, Vernon 122 has been carefully considered to guarantee it has longevity, being constructed with sustainability as key part of the design and is based on market leading specification, which will ensure that it appeals to a variety of tenants.”