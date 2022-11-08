PP C&A helps deliver fishing deal

The Hedinn plant in Iceland

PP Control & Automation, which employs more than 230 people at Cheslyn Hay, will provide complete electrical build services on the dual Hedinn HPP-10000s that are destined for Sildarvinnslan, Iceland’s biggest fishmeal and fish oil producer.

Capable of turning 380 tonnes of fish waste and offal into high quality protein meal and oil for animal feed, the plants are the largest ever delivered and will involve PP C&A assembling sensors, prefabricated cables, junction boxes and input/ouput cabinets, labels for sensors and motor isolator switches.

The technology here utilises significantly less energy than existing traditional methods, is 30 per cent more compact and has 30 per cent fewer components. Importantly, it also offers the dual benefits of increased profitability and greener environmental performance, attributes very much in demand.

Tony Hague, chief executive of PP Control & Automation, said: “Hedinn was our first involvement in the fishing industry and the relationship underlines how a lot of the values of strategic outsourcing transcend all sectors.

“By working with a specialist, we have given it access to skill, capability and capacity, which, in turn, has led to faster builds, improved product quality and the ability to cost-effectively scale.”

He added: “As the partnership has developed, we have also collaborated to look at standardising some of the manufacturing processes across all its different protein plants. This can only be done so far, but we have certainly reached a stage where increases in volumes can be easily met.”

Ragnar Sverrisson, managing director of Hedinn, added his support: “The Sildarvinnslan deal is a major project for our business and one we can deliver on time and to budget thanks to our team of experts and the support we receive from PP C&A.

“As a strategic partner, it has access to our whole electrical package, which means it holds a comprehensive understanding of the requirements for each build and any customisation that needs to be incorporated. The workmanship is second to none and wiring faults are virtually non-existent, which gives us great confidence and a significant commercial advantage.”

Since the first project, PP Control & Automation has helped produce the HPPm-2000, HPP-5000, HPPsh-300 and HPP-15000, a mixture of land and at sea solutions for using 100 per cent of fish waste and offal to produce high quality protein meal and oil for animal feed.

The partnership has evolved so that Hedinn can importantly focus more of its time and resource on the design and development of its plants, as well as providing a quality service to its growing legion of global customers.

Today, the Icelandic business employs 120 people and has a group turnover of approximately 30m euros, with HPP Solutions launched in January as a standalone business to help drive its HPP division.