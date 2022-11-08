Double win for Wintech

Chris Macey (Co-Founder & CEO), David Watabiki (Commercial Director) Clyde Abela (Director & Nadha Dawood (Director)

The ceremony held in London’s Hilton, Park Lane, recognised and firmly cemented the Wolverhampton company at the top of the industry. Wintech were awarded UK project of the year – new build and lifetime achievement to Wintech’s co-founder and chief executive Chris Macey

Clyde Abela (director, London operations) collected the award for his project The London School of Economics and Political Science Centre Building. The project has shone through amongst several prestigious and high-profile national projects which were put forward, this was a particularly challenging and complex project that properly embraced the challenge carbon use and the contribution the building façade needs to make to a building’s sustainability.

“It is always a great feeling to be recognised for the projects that we work on. The LSE project has been not only mine, but the team’s pride and joy and I am very happy that the selection committee has shared our sentiment," said Clyde.

Mr Macey was the inaugural recipient of the lifetime achievement award. This prestigious accolade celebrates exceptional service, recognising an individual who has made a significant contribution to the industry.

He has been instrumental in the development of facade engineering as a recognised specialism, promoting the contribution of facade engineering in delivering high performance buildings and following the Grenfell Tower disaster in 2017, Chris has contributed to sub-committees focused on the remediation of building facades to prevent the spread of fire through the external envelope.

In 1983 Chris co-founded Wolverhampton Wintech Façade Engineering Consultancy, now approaching its 40th year, the company has grown to be recognised as the UK’s largest and leading Façade Engineering Consultancy. Employing more than 100 industry experts in a range of specialist sciences and disciplines from all over the world. Under his guidance, Wintech has developed a solid reputation as a driving force, with passionate educators and advocates for the science of Façade Engineering.

“I am extremely honoured and proud to have received this award, but I wouldn’t have received this without the Wintech team who have collaborated with me along the way, this award recognises the hard work, dedication and commitment of every member of our team," he said.

